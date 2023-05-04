Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tema, Ghana

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 149,068
2 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 140,034
9 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
9 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 198,757
2 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 167,137
2 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 40,655
3 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 180,689
3 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 246,640
3 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 149,068
Apartment in Tema, Ghana
Apartment
Tema, Ghana
€ 126,482
Apartment in Tema, Ghana
Apartment
Tema, Ghana
€ 49,689

