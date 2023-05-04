Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Tema

Residential properties for sale in Tema, Ghana

Sakumono
8
30 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 149,068
2 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 140,034
5 room house in Prampram, Ghana
5 room house
Prampram, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 171,654
9 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
9 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 198,757
2 room house in Prampram, Ghana
2 room house
Prampram, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 45,985
2 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 167,137
2 room house in Tema, Ghana
2 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 103,896
2 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 40,655
3 room house in Tema, Ghana
3 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 211,406
3 room apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 149,068
3 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 246,640
3 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 180,689
3 room house in Tema, Ghana
3 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 90,344
3 room house in Tema, Ghana
3 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 198,757
House 3 bathrooms in Tema, Ghana
House 3 bathrooms
Tema, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
€ 108,413
3 room house in Tema, Ghana
3 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 117,448
3 room house in Tema, Ghana
3 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 225,861
3 room house in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 2,710
4 room house in Tema, Ghana
4 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 246,640
4 room house in Tema, Ghana
4 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 144,551
4 room house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 234,895
4 room house in Tema, Ghana
4 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 225,861
4 room house in Tema, Ghana
4 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 359,570
4 room house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 180,689
4 room house in Nungua, Ghana
4 room house
Nungua, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 469,790
4 room house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 316,205
4 room house in Tema, Ghana
4 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 144,551
8 room house in Tema, Ghana
8 room house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
€ 722,754
Apartment in Tema, Ghana
Apartment
Tema, Ghana
€ 126,482
Apartment in Tema, Ghana
Apartment
Tema, Ghana
€ 49,689

