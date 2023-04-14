Pool Residential properties for sale in Ghana

Show property on map Show properties list
117 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 125,030
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,563
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,363,959
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 500,118
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 500,118
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
PROPERTY ID: SP320This property is an elegant 4 bedroom furnished house with 1BQ  for sale  …
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 190,954
2 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 274,356
PROPERTY ID: AR181This is a upcoming, lavish apartment building in Accra’s most desirable ne…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 290,978
PROPERTY ID: EL567
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 704,712
PROPERTY ID: RR034This development consists of 8 homes that have been exclusively designed f…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 409,188
PROPERTY ID: EL556This property is ideal for mid to large-sized families looking for a dream…
3 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 294,615
PROPERTY ID:CS230These are apartments starting from studio to 3 bedrooms apartment located i…
3 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
Price on request
PROPERTY ID: AR170This property is a 3 bedroom furnished apartment in the Airport Residentia…
3 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 290,978
PROPERTY ID: EL540This property is a 3 bedroom townhouse in the center of East Legon that de…
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 863,841
PROPERTY ID: CS226Live in this beautiful 4 bedroom townhouse in Cantonment’s peaceful neighb…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 190,954
PROPERTY ID: AR168This spacious 1 bedroom apartment is centrally located minutes away from t…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 77,291
PROPERTY ID: EL131These apartments are designer apartments and city suites built with style …
5 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
5 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 800,189
PROPERTY ID:CS221This five-bedroom property is centrally located in Cantonments, 5 minutes f…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 409,188
PROPERTY ID: OSK215Live in this lovely four-bedroom home on a quiet street in one of Mccarth…
Apartmentin Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 481,932
PROPERTY ID:RG074 Stunning open-plan large apartment in the outstanding Ridge neighborhood. …
2 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 83,656
PROPERTY ID:SP299This is a 240 unit of spacious 2 to 3 Bedroom apartment for sale at Sakumon…
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 654,700
This property is a newly built 5 bedroom house selling at Adjiriganor. The property is situa…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 500,118
PROPERTY ID: CS205This is a newly built semi-detached home selling at Cantonments. The prope…
2 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 200,047
PROPERTY ID: DZ056The property is a collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom upscale apartments gated …
1 room apartmentin East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 109,117
PROPERY ID: EL232This upcoming development is offering 20 luxury apartments 1, 2 and 3 bedro…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 113,572
PROPERTY ID: EL330This property is an unfurnished1 bedroom apartment for sale at East Legon.…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 81,838
PROPERTY ID: EL205This modern development consists of 30  luxury apartments located in East …
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,335
PROPERTY ID: EL204This modern development is a unique residential development encompassing a…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,699
PROPERTY ID: CS062This property is a collection of Suites, Apartments and Duplexes Selling i…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 90,783
PROPERTY ID: RR022This property is a mixed-use ultra-modern urban lifestyle development loca…

