Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Tema
  5. Sakumono
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sakumono, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
3 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
3 bath
€ 2,731
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
4 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
4 bath
€ 236,696
PROPERTY ID: TM052This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quart…
4 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
4 bath
€ 182,074
PROPERTY ID: SP042This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in Spintex. The house com…
4 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
4 bath
€ 318,630
PROPERTY ID: SP063This property is a newly built 4 bedroom townhouse located off the Spintex…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir