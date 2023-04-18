Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Tema
  5. Sakumono
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sakumono, Ghana

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 150,211
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
2 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 141,107
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
9 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
9 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
16 Number of rooms 17 bath 1 000 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 200,281
This beautiful 15 bedroom all-en-suite single storey building is located in the serene chape…
3 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
3 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
2 bath
€ 150,211
PROPERTY ID: TM004DELUXE APARTMENT 3 BedroomsPrice: $ 165,000.00Location: Sakumono, Tema, Gh…
Realting.com
Go