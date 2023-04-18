Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sakumono, Ghana

8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 150,211
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
2 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 141,107
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
9 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
9 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
16 Number of rooms 17 bath 1 000 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 200,281
This beautiful 15 bedroom all-en-suite single storey building is located in the serene chape…
3 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
3 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
2 bath
€ 150,211
PROPERTY ID: TM004DELUXE APARTMENT 3 BedroomsPrice: $ 165,000.00Location: Sakumono, Tema, Gh…
3 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
3 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
3 bath
€ 2,731
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
4 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
4 bath
€ 236,696
PROPERTY ID: TM052This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quart…
4 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
4 bath
€ 182,074
PROPERTY ID: SP042This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in Spintex. The house com…
4 room housein Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
4 bath
€ 318,630
PROPERTY ID: SP063This property is a newly built 4 bedroom townhouse located off the Spintex…
