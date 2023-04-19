Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Tema
  5. Prampram

Residential properties for sale in Prampram, Ghana

2 properties total found
5 room housein Prampram, Ghana
5 room house
Prampram, Ghana
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 173,119
Escape into this serene 3 floored all en-suite 3 bedrooms townhouse overlooking the Atlantic…
2 room housein Prampram, Ghana
2 room house
Prampram, Ghana
1 bath
€ 46,378
These properties are a collection of ;2 Bedroom Terrace – Net Floor Area: 69 sqm. Plot Size:…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir