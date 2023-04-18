Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Ashaiman
  5. Oyarifa
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Oyarifa, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
3 bath
€ 89,705
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bath
€ 50,345
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bath
€ 86,959
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
4 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
4 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
4 bath
€ 201,379
PROPERTY ID: OSK061 This property is a 4-Bedroom single storey house selling at Oyarifa. The…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir