Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Ashaiman
  5. Oyarifa

Residential properties for sale in Oyarifa, Ghana

4 properties total found
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
3 bath
€ 89,705
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bath
€ 50,345
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bath
€ 86,959
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
4 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
4 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
4 bath
€ 201,379
PROPERTY ID: OSK061 This property is a 4-Bedroom single storey house selling at Oyarifa. The…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir