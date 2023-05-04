Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Accra
  5. La

Residential properties for sale in La, Ghana

12 properties total found
3 room house in La, Ghana
3 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 225,861
2 room apartment in La, Ghana
2 room apartment
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 261,998
2 room house in La, Ghana
2 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 88,537
2 room apartment in La, Ghana
2 room apartment
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 280,067
Apartment 24 bathrooms in La, Ghana
Apartment 24 bathrooms
La, Ghana
Bathrooms count 24
Price on request
3 room apartment in La, Ghana
3 room apartment
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 225,861
4 room house in La, Ghana
4 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 632,410
4 room house in La, Ghana
4 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 2,710
4 room house in La, Ghana
4 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 225,861
4 room apartment in La, Ghana
4 room apartment
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 677,582
4 room house in La, Ghana
4 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 388,480
4 room house in La, Ghana
4 room house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 298,136
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir