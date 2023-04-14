Ghana
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Ghana
New houses in Ghana
All new buildings in Ghana
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Ghana
Residential
Apartment in Ghana
House in Ghana
Villa
Land in Ghana
Luxury Properties in Ghana
Find an Agent in Ghana
Real estate agencies in Ghana
Agents in Ghana
Commercial
All commercial properties in Ghana
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Ghana
Find an Agent in Ghana
Real estate agencies in Ghana
Agents in Ghana
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Ghana
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ghana
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Ghana
villas
7
House
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,363,959
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 500,118
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
PROPERTY ID: SP320This property is an elegant 4 bedroom furnished house with 1BQ for sale …
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 290,978
PROPERTY ID: EL567
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 409,188
PROPERTY ID: EL556This property is ideal for mid to large-sized families looking for a dream…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 409,188
PROPERTY ID: OSK215Live in this lovely four-bedroom home on a quiet street in one of Mccarth…
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 654,700
This property is a newly built 5 bedroom house selling at Adjiriganor. The property is situa…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 500,118
PROPERTY ID: CS205This is a newly built semi-detached home selling at Cantonments. The prope…
2 room house
Prampram, Ghana
1 bath
€ 46,284
These properties are a collection of ;2 Bedroom Terrace – Net Floor Area: 69 sqm. Plot Size:…
2 room house
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 80,019
PROPERTY ID: OSK204This development is an upcoming gated community with 98 quality homes for…
2 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 909
This community comprises of one-story 2 bedroom townhouses with cute private backyards for y…
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 118,210
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 222,780
PROPERTY ID: LA091This property is a gated community of 3 and 4 bedrooms terrace and semi-de…
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 631,968
PROPERTY ID: LA027This property development is a collection of 3 Bedroom houses with a staff…
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 81,838
PROPERTY ID: KSI007This is a 3 bedroom house selling in a gated community in Kumasi-Sokoban.…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 363,722
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 250,059
PROPERTY ID: SP151This townhouse development in the heart of Spintex hopes to combine luxury…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 2,000
PROPERTY ID: EL130This is a 3 bedroom stylist, ultra-modern development at East Legon, withi…
3 room house
Sakumono, Ghana
3 bath
€ 2,728
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 3,092
PROPERTY ID: CS054This new property is a 4 bedroom unfurnished townhouse located in East Can…
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 500,118
PROPERTY ID: CS065This modern development is a 10 unit townhouses located in Cantonments. It…
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 209,140
PROPERTY ID: OSK014This property is a community of 3 and 4 beautifully designed townhouses m…
4 room house
La, Ghana
4 bath
€ 636,514
PROPERTY ID: LA026This property development is a collection of 4 Bedroom Detached Townhouse …
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 454,653
PROPERTY ID: EL304This property is a 4 bedroom house with boys’ quarters and a pool selling …
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 454,653
PROPERTY ID: ADJ029This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in a gated community loc…
4 room house
La, Ghana
4 bath
€ 2,728
PROPERTY ID: LA017This beautiful property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom staff quar…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 1,182,098
PROPERTY ID: LB050This lovely property is a 4 Bedroom self-compound house with 2 staff quart…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 386,455
PROPERTY ID: AB073This is a 4 unit townhouse for sale in Abelemkpe. Each unit has 4 bedrooms…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 363,722
PROPERTY ID: ADJ030This property is a 4 bedroom en-suite standalone house located at Adjirig…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 500,118
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Regions with properties for sale
Greater Accra Region
Accra
Ashaiman
East Legon
Tema
Teshie
La
Achimota
Adenta
Haatso
Madina
Oyarifa
Sakumono
Ashanti Region
Kumasi
Adabraka
Prampram
Agbogba
Gbawe
Nungua
Properties features in Ghana
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map