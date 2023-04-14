Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
Gbawe, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 209,140
This newly built 5 bedroom house comes with a 2 bedroom maids quarters and is located in Gba…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Oblogo, Ghana
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Oblogo, Ghana
12 Number of rooms 9 bath 400 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 345,536
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
Villa 6 room villain East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 531 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,091,167
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
Villa 6 room villain East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 377 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 745,631
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
Villa 6 room villain East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 319 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 591,049
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
Villa 5 room villain East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 291 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 527,397
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
Villa 5 room villain East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 273 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 409,188
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…

