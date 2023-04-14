Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

Accra
266
Ashaiman
42
East Legon
40
Tema
20
Teshie
9
La
8
Achimota
7
Adenta
7
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
339 properties total found
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 245,513
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 131,849
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,363,959
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 290,978
House 3 bathroomsin Accra, Ghana
House 3 bathrooms
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 591,049
6 room housein Accra, Ghana
6 room house
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 681,980
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 268,245
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 204,594
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 500,118
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 200,047
7 room housein East Legon, Ghana
7 room house
East Legon, Ghana
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 454,653
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
PROPERTY ID: SP320This property is an elegant 4 bedroom furnished house with 1BQ  for sale  …
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 327,350
PROPERTY ID: EA077This property is a 4 bedroom house out for sale in East Airport, Accra. Th…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 318,257
PROPERTY ID: SP321This is newly built 4 bedroom luxurious house on a single level story with…
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 454,653
PROPERTY ID:TRO47This house is a 3 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters located in Trasacco. …
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 591,049
PROPERTY ID:TR09This home in Trassaco’s Phase 1 features 4 bedrooms and 1 boys’ quarters. Th…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
PROPERTY ID:TR048Live in this spacious old 4 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters located in …
2 room housein Accra, Ghana
2 room house
Accra, Ghana
Price on request
PROPERTY ID:SP292This is a 2 bedroom townhouse located in  Spintex. This property  comes wit…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 436,467
PROPERTY ID: EA068Located in a neat and serene neighborhood of East Airport, embracing a bea…
House 4 bathroomsin East Legon, Ghana
House 4 bathrooms
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 272,792
PROPERTY: SP125This is a 4 bedroom house located close to the Coca Cola Roundabout on Spinte…
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 172,768
PROPERTY ID: SP317This property is a newly built 3 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters locat…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 363,722
PROPERTY ID: EL569This property is a stunning single-storey  unfurnished 3 bedroom house wit…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 290,978
PROPERTY ID: EL567
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
PROPERTY ID: EL570This property is a stunning single-storey  unfurnished 4 bedroom house wit…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 136,396
PROPERTY ID: LA099This property is a 5 bedroom unfurnished self-compound in a serene and sec…
6 room housein Accra, Ghana
6 room house
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 500,118
PROPERTY ID: OSK226This property is a stunning single-storey fully furnished 6 Bedroom house…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 409,188
PROPERTY ID: EL556This property is ideal for mid to large-sized families looking for a dream…
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 318,257
PROPERTY ID: SP313This development is a collection of 3 bedroom unfurnished house for rent i…
Villa 5 room villain Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
Gbawe, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 209,140
This newly built 5 bedroom house comes with a 2 bedroom maids quarters and is located in Gba…

Properties features in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir