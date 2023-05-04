Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Ga South
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ga South, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Oblogo, Ghana
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Oblogo, Ghana
12 Number of rooms 9 bath 400 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 345,113
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
3 room house in Oblogo, Ghana
3 room house
Oblogo, Ghana
2 bath
€ 254,294
Property ID: OSK099This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house selling at Weija, about …

Properties features in Ga South, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir