Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Accra
  5. East Legon

Pool Residential properties for sale in East Legon, Ghana

11 properties total found
1 room apartmentin East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 108,074
PROPERY ID: EL232This upcoming development is offering 20 luxury apartments 1, 2 and 3 bedro…
1 room apartmentin East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 63,043
PROPERTY ID: EL282This well-thought out homes comprises 1,2 and 3 Bedroom execute apartments…
2 room apartmentin East Legon, Ghana
2 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
2 bath
€ 191,831
PROPERTY ID: EL195This 2 bedroom development is located in the ambassadorial enclave of East…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 360,247
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 1,981
PROPERTY ID: EL130This is a 3 bedroom stylist, ultra-modern development at East Legon, withi…
4 room apartmentin East Legon, Ghana
4 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 468,321
PROPERTY ID: EL196This new development is a 4 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with 1 bedroom…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 495,339
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 4,053
PROPERTY ID: AH009This development comprises of 4,5 and 6 bedroom houses in a gated communit…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 900,617
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
6 room housein East Legon, Ghana
6 room house
East Legon, Ghana
6 bath
€ 1,801,234
PROPERTY ID: SP149This plush 1 acre property is a 6 Bedroom furnished house with a swimming …
1 room apartmentin East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 79,164
PROPERTY ID: EL269This luxury property comprises a Studio, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments selling …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir