Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Accra
  5. East Legon
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in East Legon, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 360,247
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 1,981
PROPERTY ID: EL130This is a 3 bedroom stylist, ultra-modern development at East Legon, withi…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 495,339
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 4,053
PROPERTY ID: AH009This development comprises of 4,5 and 6 bedroom houses in a gated communit…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 900,617
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
6 room housein East Legon, Ghana
6 room house
East Legon, Ghana
6 bath
€ 1,801,234
PROPERTY ID: SP149This plush 1 acre property is a 6 Bedroom furnished house with a swimming …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir