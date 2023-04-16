Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in East Legon, Ghana

40 properties total found
7 room housein East Legon, Ghana
7 room house
East Legon, Ghana
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 450,309
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House 4 bathroomsin East Legon, Ghana
House 4 bathrooms
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 270,185
PROPERTY: SP125This is a 4 bedroom house located close to the Coca Cola Roundabout on Spinte…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 247,670
PROPERTY ID: AH002 This property is a 3-Bedroom Semi Detached House located in the heart of …
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 297,204
PROPERTY ID: AH001This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house with a 1 bedroom en-suite…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 180,123
PROPERTY ID: SP048This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached self-compound in a planned comm…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 360,247
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: EL267This house is a 3 bedroom townhouse with a staff quarters on a shared comp…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 265,682
PROPERTY ID: EL288This property development is a collection of 3 bedroom townhouses with 1 b…
3 room housein East Legon, Ghana
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 1,981
PROPERTY ID: EL130This is a 3 bedroom stylist, ultra-modern development at East Legon, withi…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 405,278
PROPERTY ID: EL007This property is located in East Legon. It is 3 minutes drive away from th…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 405,278
PROPERTY ID: EL279This property is a 4 bedroom en-suite house for sale close to Trassaco in …
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 180,123
PROPERTY ID: SP114This property is a 4 bedroom detached single storey house selling located …
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 432,296
PROPERTY ID: EL278This lovely property is a 4 Bedroom house with 2 Staff Quarters selling in…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 495,339
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 360,247
PROPERTY ID: EL129This property is a 4 bedroom house located in East Legon for sale. The sel…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 252,173
PROPERTY ID: SP093This property is a 4 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 342,234
PROPERTY ID: EL015This property 5 bedroom all en-suite house within 2 minutes drive from the…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: EL169This property is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in Ea…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 450,309
PROPERTY ID: EL147This house is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in East …
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 369,253
PROPERTY ID: EL076This is a 4 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The property is semi det…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 153,105
PROPERTY ID: SP079This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound located off the Spintex road in…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 288,197
PROPERTY ID: EL040This property is a 4 bedroom house with 2 bedroom boys quarters located in…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 1,801
Property ID: EA036This property is a newly renovated 4 bedroom self – compound townhouse wit…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 292,701
PROPERTY ID: ADJ006This new development is a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses sellin…
4 room housein East Legon, Ghana
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 4,053
PROPERTY ID: AH009This development comprises of 4,5 and 6 bedroom houses in a gated communit…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
5 bath
€ 369,253
PROPERTY ID: EL149This property is a newly built 5 bedroom self-compound house located in Ea…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,080,740
PROPERTY ID: AH014This property is a 5 bedroom detached house with 1 bedroom boys quarters i…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,440,987
PROPERTY ID: TR031 This property is a luxurious 5 bedroom house with 2 boys’ quarters sellin…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
5 bath
€ 495,339
PROPERTY ID: EL077This newly built property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroo…
5 room housein East Legon, Ghana
5 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: EL170This property is a newly built 5 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroo…
