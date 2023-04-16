Ghana
Realting.com
Ghana
Greater Accra Region
Accra
East Legon
Residential properties for sale in East Legon, Ghana
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
7 room house
East Legon, Ghana
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
400 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 450,309
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House 4 bathrooms
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 270,185
PROPERTY: SP125This is a 4 bedroom house located close to the Coca Cola Roundabout on Spinte…
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 108,074
PROPERY ID: EL232This upcoming development is offering 20 luxury apartments 1, 2 and 3 bedro…
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 63,043
PROPERTY ID: EL282This well-thought out homes comprises 1,2 and 3 Bedroom execute apartments…
2 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
2 bath
€ 191,831
PROPERTY ID: EL195This 2 bedroom development is located in the ambassadorial enclave of East…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 247,670
PROPERTY ID: AH002 This property is a 3-Bedroom Semi Detached House located in the heart of …
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 297,204
PROPERTY ID: AH001This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house with a 1 bedroom en-suite…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 180,123
PROPERTY ID: SP048This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached self-compound in a planned comm…
3 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
2 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: EL297This exquisite property is a furnished 3 bedroom townhouse with staff quar…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 360,247
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 265,682
PROPERTY ID: EL288This property development is a collection of 3 bedroom townhouses with 1 b…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: EL267This house is a 3 bedroom townhouse with a staff quarters on a shared comp…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 1,981
PROPERTY ID: EL130This is a 3 bedroom stylist, ultra-modern development at East Legon, withi…
4 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 468,321
PROPERTY ID: EL196This new development is a 4 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with 1 bedroom…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 405,278
PROPERTY ID: EL007This property is located in East Legon. It is 3 minutes drive away from th…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 405,278
PROPERTY ID: EL279This property is a 4 bedroom en-suite house for sale close to Trassaco in …
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 180,123
PROPERTY ID: SP114This property is a 4 bedroom detached single storey house selling located …
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 432,296
PROPERTY ID: EL278This lovely property is a 4 Bedroom house with 2 Staff Quarters selling in…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 495,339
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 360,247
PROPERTY ID: EL129This property is a 4 bedroom house located in East Legon for sale. The sel…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 252,173
PROPERTY ID: SP093This property is a 4 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 342,234
PROPERTY ID: EL015This property 5 bedroom all en-suite house within 2 minutes drive from the…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: EL169This property is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in Ea…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 369,253
PROPERTY ID: EL076This is a 4 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The property is semi det…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 450,309
PROPERTY ID: EL147This house is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in East …
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 153,105
PROPERTY ID: SP079This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound located off the Spintex road in…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 288,197
PROPERTY ID: EL040This property is a 4 bedroom house with 2 bedroom boys quarters located in…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 1,801
Property ID: EA036This property is a newly renovated 4 bedroom self – compound townhouse wit…
4 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 243,167
The property: EA029This property is a 4 Bedroom semi-detached apartment in East Airport for …
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 292,701
PROPERTY ID: ADJ006This new development is a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses sellin…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
