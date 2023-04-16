Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Ashaiman

Pool Residential properties for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana

Ashaiman
46
Achimota
8
Adenta
7
Haatso
5
Madina
4
Oyarifa
4
Agbogba
2
Gbawe
1
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Agbogba, Ghana
2 room apartment
Agbogba, Ghana
2 bath
€ 139,596
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
3 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 117,080
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
1 room apartmentin Achimota, Ghana
1 room apartment
Achimota, Ghana
1 bath
€ 81,056
PROPERTY ID: DZ057This new development is a collection of 36 designer apartments units from …

Properties features in Ashaiman, Ghana

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir