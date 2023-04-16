Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana

46 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
Gbawe, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 207,142
This newly built 5 bedroom house comes with a 2 bedroom maids quarters and is located in Gba…
4 room housein Madina, Ghana
4 room house
Madina, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 234,160
This new-built, 4 bedroom modern home awaits you in Adenta, Ghana. You will enjoy its space …
4 room housein Madina, Ghana
4 room house
Madina, Ghana
4 bath
€ 189,130
PROPERTY ID:EL510This newly finished property is a beautiful 4 bedroom family home located i…
4 room housein Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 206 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 405,278
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
4 room housein Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 230 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,197
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bath
€ 85,559
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bath
€ 49,534
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
2 room housein Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house
Oyarifa, Ghana
3 bath
€ 88,260
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
2 room housein Adenta, Ghana
2 room house
Adenta, Ghana
1 bath
€ 63,043
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom detached and expandable houses in a gated co…
2 room housein Adenta, Ghana
2 room house
Adenta, Ghana
1 bath
€ 58,540
PROPERTY ID: OSK074The development will have a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes, both detached a…
2 room housein Adenta, Ghana
2 room house
Adenta, Ghana
1 bath
€ 58,540
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom semi-detached and expandable houses new gate…
2 room housein Berekuso, Ghana
2 room house
Berekuso, Ghana
2 bath
€ 40,528
PROPERTY ID: OSK157This development is a spacious upcoming 2 and 3-bedroom homes located in …
2 room apartmentin Agbogba, Ghana
2 room apartment
Agbogba, Ghana
2 bath
€ 139,596
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
2 room apartmentin Ashaiman, Ghana
2 room apartment
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 108,524
2 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
2 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 85,559
PROPERTY ID: OSK088This property is a 2 Bedroom Terrace Townhouse development in the heart o…
2 room housein Achimota, Ghana
2 room house
Achimota, Ghana
2 bath
€ 72,049
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
3 room housein Haatso, Ghana
3 room house
Haatso, Ghana
2 bath
€ 47,102
PROPERTY ID: HTS018This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached storey building in a small com…
3 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 117,080
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
3 room housein Adenta, Ghana
3 room house
Adenta, Ghana
3 bath
€ 108,975
PROPERTY ID: OSK003This property is a 3 bedroom detached house in a secured gated community …
3 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
3 bath
€ 148,602
PROPERTY ID: OSK010Beds 3 Baths 3.50 M2 210 Lot Size 40ft x 80ft Year Built New Location: Ea…
3 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 90,062
PROPERTY ID: OSK039This property is a 3 bedroom detached house with ample compound located i…
3 room housein Adenta, Ghana
3 room house
Adenta, Ghana
3 bath
€ 180,123
The house comes with 1 huge master bedroom with shower whilst all other bedrooms are en-suit…
3 room housein Haatso, Ghana
3 room house
Haatso, Ghana
3 bath
€ 141,397
PROPERTY ID: WL030This development is a collection of 3 standard bedroom semi-detached townh…
2 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
2 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 148,602
PROPERTY ID: OSK042This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with in a gated comm…
3 room housein Agbogba, Ghana
3 room house
Agbogba, Ghana
3 bath
€ 117,080
PROPERTY ID: OSK098This property is 3 bedroom self-compound townhouses for sale in Ashongman…
2 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
2 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
2 bath
€ 85,559
PROPERTY ID: EL270This is a collection of 3 and 4 bedroom semi-detached and detached houses …
4 room housein Haatso, Ghana
4 room house
Haatso, Ghana
4 bath
€ 315,216
PROPERTY ID: WL007This is a 4 bedroomnew house for sale in West Legon, Accra. The property i…
4 room housein Adenta, Ghana
4 room house
Adenta, Ghana
3 bath
€ 180,123
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
4 room housein Ashaiman, Ghana
4 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
4 bath
€ 148,602
PROPERTY ID: OSK011This beautiful development is a 4 bedroom sizeable townhouse located in E…
3 room housein Achimota, Ghana
3 room house
Achimota, Ghana
4 bath
€ 225,154
PROPERTY ID: AC002This property is a 4 bedroom storey building all en-suite self-compound ho…

