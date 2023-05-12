Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Ashaiman
  5. Agbogba
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Agbogba, Ghana

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Agbogba, Ghana
2 room apartment
Agbogba, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 142,043
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir