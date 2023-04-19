Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Accra
  5. Adabraka

Residential properties for sale in Adabraka, Ghana

3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Adabraka, Ghana
3 room apartment
Adabraka, Ghana
2 bath
€ 164,007
PROPERTY ID: NL014This development is a collection of townhouses and apartments in a residen…
3 room housein Adabraka, Ghana
3 room house
Adabraka, Ghana
3 bath
€ 5,011
PROPERTY ID: RG018This property is a 3 & 4 bedroom furnished semi-detached townhouse in Ridg…
4 room housein Adabraka, Ghana
4 room house
Adabraka, Ghana
4 bath
€ 3,827
PROPERTY ID: RG005These properties are a collection of 4/5  bedroom furnished and unfurnishe…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir