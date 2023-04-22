Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Ashaiman
  5. Achimota

Residential properties for sale in Achimota, Ghana

8 properties total found
4 room house in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 206 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 405,533
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
4 room house in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 230 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,379
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
2 room house in Achimota, Ghana
2 room house
Achimota, Ghana
2 bath
€ 72,095
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
3 room house in Achimota, Ghana
3 room house
Achimota, Ghana
4 bath
€ 225,296
PROPERTY ID: AC002This property is a 4 bedroom storey building all en-suite self-compound ho…
4 room house in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
4 bath
€ 270,356
PROPERTY ID: OSK087This property is a collection of 4 bedroom houses at Dome. The houses are…
1 room apartment in Achimota, Ghana
1 room apartment
Achimota, Ghana
1 bath
€ 81,107
PROPERTY ID: DZ057This new development is a collection of 36 designer apartments units from …
4 room house in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 233 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,379
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
4 room house in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house
Achimota, Ghana
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 233 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,379
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir