Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Accra
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Accra, Ghana

East Legon
5
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 531 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,087,789
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
Villa 6 room villa in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 377 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 743,323
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
Villa 6 room villa in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 319 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 589,219
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
Villa 5 room villa in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 291 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 525,765
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
Villa 5 room villa in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa
East Legon, Ghana
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 273 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 407,921
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…

Properties features in Accra, Ghana

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir