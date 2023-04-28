Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Accra, Ghana

107 properties total found
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 634,544
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 124,643
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,338
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,359,737
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 498,570
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 543,895
PROPERTY ID: SP320This property is an elegant 4 bedroom furnished house with 1BQ  for sale  …
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 190,363
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 273,506
PROPERTY ID: AR181This is a upcoming, lavish apartment building in Accra’s most desirable ne…
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 290,077
PROPERTY ID: EL567
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 702,531
PROPERTY ID: RR034This development consists of 8 homes that have been exclusively designed f…
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 407,921
PROPERTY ID: EL556This property is ideal for mid to large-sized families looking for a dream…
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 293,703
PROPERTY ID:CS230These are apartments starting from studio to 3 bedrooms apartment located i…
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
Price on request
PROPERTY ID: AR170This property is a 3 bedroom furnished apartment in the Airport Residentia…
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 290,077
PROPERTY ID: EL540This property is a 3 bedroom townhouse in the center of East Legon that de…
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 861,166
PROPERTY ID: CS226Live in this beautiful 4 bedroom townhouse in Cantonment’s peaceful neighb…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 190,363
PROPERTY ID: AR168This spacious 1 bedroom apartment is centrally located minutes away from t…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 77,052
PROPERTY ID: EL131These apartments are designer apartments and city suites built with style …
5 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
5 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 797,712
PROPERTY ID:CS221This five-bedroom property is centrally located in Cantonments, 5 minutes f…
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 407,921
PROPERTY ID: OSK215Live in this lovely four-bedroom home on a quiet street in one of Mccarth…
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 480,440
PROPERTY ID:RG074 Stunning open-plan large apartment in the outstanding Ridge neighborhood. …
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 83,397
PROPERTY ID:SP299This is a 240 unit of spacious 2 to 3 Bedroom apartment for sale at Sakumon…
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 652,674
This property is a newly built 5 bedroom house selling at Adjiriganor. The property is situa…
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 498,570
PROPERTY ID: CS205This is a newly built semi-detached home selling at Cantonments. The prope…
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 199,428
PROPERTY ID: DZ056The property is a collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom upscale apartments gated …
1 room apartment in East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 108,779
PROPERY ID: EL232This upcoming development is offering 20 luxury apartments 1, 2 and 3 bedro…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 113,221
PROPERTY ID: EL330This property is an unfurnished1 bedroom apartment for sale at East Legon.…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 135,974
PROPERTY ID: AB044This development is a definitive development of 7 units 1 and 2-bedroom ap…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 81,584
PROPERTY ID: EL205This modern development consists of 30  luxury apartments located in East …
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,111
PROPERTY ID: EL204This modern development is a unique residential development encompassing a…

