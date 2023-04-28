Ghana
Realting.com
Ghana
Greater Accra Region
Accra
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Accra, Ghana
50 properties total found
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,359,737
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 498,570
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 543,895
PROPERTY ID: SP320This property is an elegant 4 bedroom furnished house with 1BQ for sale …
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 290,077
PROPERTY ID: EL567
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 407,921
PROPERTY ID: EL556This property is ideal for mid to large-sized families looking for a dream…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 407,921
PROPERTY ID: OSK215Live in this lovely four-bedroom home on a quiet street in one of Mccarth…
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 652,674
This property is a newly built 5 bedroom house selling at Adjiriganor. The property is situa…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 498,570
PROPERTY ID: CS205This is a newly built semi-detached home selling at Cantonments. The prope…
2 room house
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 79,771
PROPERTY ID: OSK204This development is an upcoming gated community with 98 quality homes for…
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 222,090
PROPERTY ID: LA091This property is a gated community of 3 and 4 bedrooms terrace and semi-de…
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 81,584
PROPERTY ID: KSI007This is a 3 bedroom house selling in a gated community in Kumasi-Sokoban.…
3 room house
East Legon, Ghana
3 bath
€ 362,596
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 3,082
PROPERTY ID: CS054This new property is a 4 bedroom unfurnished townhouse located in East Can…
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
PROPERTY ID: CS065This modern development is a 10 unit townhouses located in Cantonments. It…
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 208,493
PROPERTY ID: OSK014This property is a community of 3 and 4 beautifully designed townhouses m…
4 room house
La, Ghana
4 bath
€ 634,544
PROPERTY ID: LA026This property development is a collection of 4 Bedroom Detached Townhouse …
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 453,246
PROPERTY ID: EL304This property is a 4 bedroom house with boys’ quarters and a pool selling …
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 453,246
PROPERTY ID: ADJ029This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in a gated community loc…
4 room house
La, Ghana
4 bath
€ 2,719
PROPERTY ID: LA017This beautiful property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom staff quar…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 1,178,438
PROPERTY ID: LB050This lovely property is a 4 Bedroom self-compound house with 2 staff quart…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 385,259
PROPERTY ID: AB073This is a 4 unit townhouse for sale in Abelemkpe. Each unit has 4 bedrooms…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 362,596
PROPERTY ID: ADJ030This property is a 4 bedroom en-suite standalone house located at Adjirig…
4 room house
East Legon, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 634,544
PROPERTY ID: DZ097This property is a 4 bedroom house for sale at Dzorwulu. The house comes w…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 348,999
PROPERTY ID: SP228This property is an executive single storey 4 bedroom house in a gated com…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 1,087,789
PROPERTY ID: CS138This property is a 4 bedroom house with a pool selling in Cantonments. The…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 226,623
PROEPRTY ID: 0SK073This modern property is a 4 bedroom townhouse in a secured gated communit…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 3,173
PROPERTY ID: CS109This property is a 4 semi-detached townhouse in a gated community for rent…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 539,362
PROPERTY ID: SP129This is a 42 unit community consisting of 4 bedrooms semi-detached (278) a…
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 539,362
PROPERTY ID: RG061This is a 4 bedroom townhouse selling in Ridge. The property comes with ai…
Search using the map