  Realting.com
  Ghana
  Greater Accra Region
  Accra
  Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Accra, Ghana

East Legon
7
La
5
Adabraka
1
57 properties total found
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 634,544
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 124,643
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,338
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 190,363
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 273,506
PROPERTY ID: AR181This is a upcoming, lavish apartment building in Accra’s most desirable ne…
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 702,531
PROPERTY ID: RR034This development consists of 8 homes that have been exclusively designed f…
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 293,703
PROPERTY ID:CS230These are apartments starting from studio to 3 bedrooms apartment located i…
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
Price on request
PROPERTY ID: AR170This property is a 3 bedroom furnished apartment in the Airport Residentia…
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 290,077
PROPERTY ID: EL540This property is a 3 bedroom townhouse in the center of East Legon that de…
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 861,166
PROPERTY ID: CS226Live in this beautiful 4 bedroom townhouse in Cantonment’s peaceful neighb…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 190,363
PROPERTY ID: AR168This spacious 1 bedroom apartment is centrally located minutes away from t…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 77,052
PROPERTY ID: EL131These apartments are designer apartments and city suites built with style …
5 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
5 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 797,712
PROPERTY ID:CS221This five-bedroom property is centrally located in Cantonments, 5 minutes f…
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 480,440
PROPERTY ID:RG074 Stunning open-plan large apartment in the outstanding Ridge neighborhood. …
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 83,397
PROPERTY ID:SP299This is a 240 unit of spacious 2 to 3 Bedroom apartment for sale at Sakumon…
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 199,428
PROPERTY ID: DZ056The property is a collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom upscale apartments gated …
1 room apartment in East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 108,779
PROPERY ID: EL232This upcoming development is offering 20 luxury apartments 1, 2 and 3 bedro…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 113,221
PROPERTY ID: EL330This property is an unfurnished1 bedroom apartment for sale at East Legon.…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 135,974
PROPERTY ID: AB044This development is a definitive development of 7 units 1 and 2-bedroom ap…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 81,584
PROPERTY ID: EL205This modern development consists of 30  luxury apartments located in East …
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,111
PROPERTY ID: EL204This modern development is a unique residential development encompassing a…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,474
PROPERTY ID: CS062This property is a collection of Suites, Apartments and Duplexes Selling i…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 90,502
PROPERTY ID: RR022This property is a mixed-use ultra-modern urban lifestyle development loca…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 2,538,175
PROPERTY ID: OS058This property development is intended as hotel suites in the heart of Osu …
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
Price on request
PROPERTY ID: DZ086This upcoming development comprises of 1,2 and 3 bedrooms apartments. This…
1 room apartment in East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment
East Legon, Ghana
1 bath
€ 63,454
PROPERTY ID: EL282This well-thought out homes comprises 1,2 and 3 Bedroom execute apartments…
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 317,272
Property ID: CS176This is an exclusive residence located in Accra’s most sought-after addres…
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 154,285
PROPERTY ID:AW012This  property is a collection of 1,2 & 3 bedroom prime apartments in West …
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 176,766
PROPERTY ID: CS049This development is a mix of 1,2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Cantonments, wi…

Properties features in Accra, Ghana

cheap
luxury
