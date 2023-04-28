Ghana
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Accra, Ghana
East Legon
7
La
5
Adabraka
1
Apartment
112 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 634,544
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 124,643
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 68,213
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,338
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 253,817
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 1,541,035
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 542,988
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 61,641
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 267,415
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
Price on request
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 135,974
PROPERTY ID: EL575Townhouse with two bedrooms, situated in East Legon Hills. Few developers …
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 190,363
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 273,506
PROPERTY ID: AR181This is a upcoming, lavish apartment building in Accra’s most desirable ne…
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 253,817
PROPERTY ID: SP316This property is a fully furnished 4 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters s…
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 149,752
PROPERTY ID: KD002This stunning new development is situated in Kanda. It is a 23-unit apartm…
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 702,531
PROPERTY ID: RR034This development consists of 8 homes that have been exclusively designed f…
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 293,703
PROPERTY ID:CS230These are apartments starting from studio to 3 bedrooms apartment located i…
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
Price on request
PROPERTY ID: AR170This property is a 3 bedroom furnished apartment in the Airport Residentia…
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 163,168
PROPERTY IID: HTS024Live in this beautiful 3 bedroom house in Haatso’s peaceful neighborhood…
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 290,077
PROPERTY ID: EL540This property is a 3 bedroom townhouse in the center of East Legon that de…
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 861,166
PROPERTY ID: CS226Live in this beautiful 4 bedroom townhouse in Cantonment’s peaceful neighb…
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 190,363
PROPERTY ID: AR168This spacious 1 bedroom apartment is centrally located minutes away from t…
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 317,272
PROPERTY ID: WL060This is a piece of land for sale in West Legon. It has an area of 800 squa…
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 77,052
PROPERTY ID: EL131These apartments are designer apartments and city suites built with style …
5 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 797,712
PROPERTY ID:CS221This five-bedroom property is centrally located in Cantonments, 5 minutes f…
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 362,596
PROPERTY ID:DZ120This newly finished property is a beautiful 4 bedroom Townhouse located in…
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 480,440
PROPERTY ID:RG074 Stunning open-plan large apartment in the outstanding Ridge neighborhood. …
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 83,397
PROPERTY ID:SP299This is a 240 unit of spacious 2 to 3 Bedroom apartment for sale at Sakumon…
