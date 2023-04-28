Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Accra

Residential properties for sale in Accra, Ghana

East Legon
46
La
13
Adabraka
3
382 properties total found
House 4 bathrooms in Accra, Ghana
House 4 bathrooms
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 235,688
8 room house in Accra, Ghana
8 room house
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 679,868
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 634,544
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 453,246
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 344,467
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 290,077
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 124,643
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 68,213
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,338
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 253,817
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 244,753
3 room house in Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 131,441
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 543,895
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,359,737
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 290,077
House 3 bathrooms in Accra, Ghana
House 3 bathrooms
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 589,219
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
6 room house in Accra, Ghana
6 room house
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 679,868
4 room house in Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 267,415
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 498,570
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 1,541,035
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 542,988
3 room house in Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 203,960
1 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 61,641
3 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 267,415
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 498,570
3 room house in Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 199,428
4 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
Price on request
2 room apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 135,974
PROPERTY ID: EL575Townhouse with two bedrooms, situated in East Legon Hills. Few developers …
7 room house in East Legon, Ghana
7 room house
East Legon, Ghana
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 453,246
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Accra, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir