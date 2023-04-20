Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Rhineland-Palatinate
  4. Suedwestpfalz
  5. Zweibruecken-Land

Residential properties for sale in Zweibruecken-Land, Germany

1 property total found
5 room housein Dellfeld, Germany
5 room house
Dellfeld, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 219,000

Properties features in Zweibruecken-Land, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir