Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Landkreis Emmendingen
  5. VVG der Stadt Emmendingen

Residential properties for sale in VVG der Stadt Emmendingen, Germany

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Sexau, Germany
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…

Properties features in VVG der Stadt Emmendingen, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir