Realting.com
Germany
Baden-Württemberg
Main-Tauber-Kreis
Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Tauberbischofsheim
Residential properties for sale in Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Tauberbischofsheim, Germany
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
4 bath
€ 3,072,618
Unique villa on a park-like, south-facing plot in a prime location The imposing villa is lo…
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 319,953
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
400 m²
€ 3,600,651
The beautiful city mansion is located in the popular district of Schmargendorf in the presti…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
€ 219,601
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
130 m²
€ 447,337
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms
490 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
6 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
366 m²
€ 4,560,816
The elegant apartment is located in a new complex on the shore of Lake Diana in the Berlin-G…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 bath
€ 3,313,005
Park View Penthouse Live and step inside the most exclusive property in Frank…
Castle 21 bedroom
Germany, Germany
2 250 m²
€ 3,198,969
The stunning castle, surrounded by a beautiful park, is close to the towns of Maisen, Cotbus…
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …
