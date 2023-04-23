Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Germany
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Germany
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Baden-Württemberg
Hohenlohekreis
Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Oehringen
Residential properties for sale in Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Oehringen, Germany
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Potsdam, Germany
670 m²
€ 3,571,567
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,661,122
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 847,287
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,767,926
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 879,498
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 160,000
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Modern 3-story building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state of…
3 room apartment
Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,700,000
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the ap…
6 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 257,678
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens! Very good condition! Top location! 66955 Pirmasens Provide…
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
4 room apartment
Germany, Germany
184 m²
€ 2,074,773
The delightful apartments are located in the centre of Berlin. The high-end residential comp…
Properties features in Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Oehringen, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map