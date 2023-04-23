Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Oehringen, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Chalet 10 bedrooms in Potsdam, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Potsdam, Germany
670 m²
€ 3,571,567
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…
Castle 7 bedrooms in Oberammergau, Germany
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,661,122
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 847,287
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,767,926
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
House in Berlin, Germany
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 879,498
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
1 room studio apartment in Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 Number of rooms 36 m² Number of floors 6
€ 160,000
3 room apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Modern 3-story building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state of…
3 room apartment in Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 room apartment
Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,700,000
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the ap…
6 room house in Pirmasens, Germany
6 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 257,678
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens! Very good condition! Top location! 66955 Pirmasens Provide…
3 room apartment in Sexau, Germany
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
1 room studio apartment in Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
4 room apartment in Germany, Germany
4 room apartment
Germany, Germany
184 m²
€ 2,074,773
The delightful apartments are located in the centre of Berlin. The high-end residential comp…

