Realting.com
Germany
Rhineland-Palatinate
Suedwestpfalz
Thaleischweiler-Wallhalben
Residential properties for sale in Thaleischweiler-Wallhalben, Germany
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 767,500
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central districts of Dusseldorf - Fl…
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 596,075
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
6 room house
Berlin, Germany
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
189 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 579,969
3 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
2 bath
172 m²
€ 2,696,364
The generous property is shaped by its´ incredible greenery and offers a perfect envir…
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
183 m²
€ 2,031,226
The stylish apartment is located in a modern house in the Holzhafen district of Hamburg, bet…
3 room apartment
Rauschendorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 410,000
The proposed 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room…
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 889,226
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
3 room apartment
Unterbiberg, Germany
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
Apartment
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
250 m²
€ 3,159,685
These chic apartments are the real pearl of Cologne, in the land of North Rhine-Westphalia …
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 556,738
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Properties features in Thaleischweiler-Wallhalben, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
