  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Staedteregion Aachen

Residential properties for sale in Staedteregion Aachen, Germany

Soon there will be properties
3 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 88 m² Number of floors 5
€ 980,000
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
Penthouse 5 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
3 room apartmentin Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 room apartment
Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,700,000
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the ap…
3 room apartmentin Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
3 room apartmentin Dornach, Germany
3 room apartment
Dornach, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 4
€ 610,000
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing southwest, located in a small, very …
3 room housein Hamburg, Germany
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,832,625
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
Condo 3 roomsin Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
Condo 3 roomsin Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 630,000
2 room housein Rhede Ems, Germany
2 room house
Rhede Ems, Germany
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 289,248
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
3 bath 276 m²
€ 2,687,346
This unique piece of treasured habitat is located in the beautiful  Nordend, which is o…

