Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Schleswig-Holstein

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Hohe Elbgeest
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath 130 m²
€ 446,388
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
3 room apartmentin Baden-Baden, Germany
3 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
3 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 980,471
The renovated and well-groomed 4-room apartment offered for purchase is located on the 1st f…
2 room apartmentin Germany, Germany
2 room apartment
Germany, Germany
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/5 Floor
€ 400,795
1 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 5
€ 497,701
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Castlein Germany, Germany
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,177,199
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
3 room apartmentin Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 557,425
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in. Stuttgart. E…
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 98 m² Number of floors 3
€ 554,178
A large 3-room apartment in a green area of Berlin is an ideal option for families. Equip…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 856,658
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Condo 3 roomsin Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 627,103
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
Chalet 20 bedroomsin Berlin, Germany
Chalet 20 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
1 293 m²
€ 7,673,520
The elegant palace is located in the prestigious district of Berlin, Grunevalde on the terri…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 5
€ 348,291
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
Housein Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,787,535
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…

Properties features in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir