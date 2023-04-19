Germany
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
130 m²
€ 446,388
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
3 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 980,471
The renovated and well-groomed 4-room apartment offered for purchase is located on the 1st f…
2 room apartment
Germany, Germany
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/5 Floor
€ 400,795
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 497,701
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,177,199
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 557,425
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in. Stuttgart. E…
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 554,178
A large 3-room apartment in a green area of Berlin is an ideal option for families. Equip…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 856,658
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 627,103
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
Chalet 20 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
1 293 m²
€ 7,673,520
The elegant palace is located in the prestigious district of Berlin, Grunevalde on the terri…
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 348,291
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,787,535
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
