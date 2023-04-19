Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Lower Saxony
Landkreis Helmstedt
Samtgemeinde Nord-Elm
Residential properties for sale in Samtgemeinde Nord-Elm, Germany
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,493,103
A new modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankf…
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,832,625
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 492,724
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 592,264
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 579,969
House
Berlin, Germany
€ 4,104,235
Well-maintained apartment building with underground parking is located in the prestigious di…
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,284,068
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
3 room apartment
Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 632,080
Make your dream a reality - comfortable housing in the popular picturesque area of the Bavar…
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 472,816
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
2 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 571,420
We ask for two new construction projects in 66955 Pirmasens. Object description The offer …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 5,032,011
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penth…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 373,276
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
