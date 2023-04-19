Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Germany
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Germany
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Saarland
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Saarland, Germany
Saarbruecken
1
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Dornach, Germany
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 610,000
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing southwest, located in a small, very …
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 319,274
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 1,352,691
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Free with by agreement Year bu…
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,690,554
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Apartments in urban villas in the center of the aristocratic city. Wiesbaden. The elegant …
6 room apartment
Germany, Germany
297 m²
€ 2,144,072
The luxury apartments are located in the fashionable area between Winterfeldt and Nollendorp…
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 305,000
1 bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central area of Hanover - Nordstadt. Classic, hig…
3 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
2 bath
172 m²
€ 2,696,364
The generous property is shaped by its´ incredible greenery and offers a perfect envir…
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
3 room house
Saarbruecken, Germany
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 288,585
Detached house in Dudweiler ( Saarbrücken ) for sale! Partially renovated condition! ECDAT…
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
3 room apartment
Rauschendorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 410,000
The proposed 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room…
Properties features in Saarland, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map