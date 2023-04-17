Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Rhineland-Palatinate

Pool Residential properties for sale in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

Bodenheim
2
Pirmasens
2
Asbach
1
Zweibruecken-Land
1
1 property total found
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,400,000
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…

Properties features in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir