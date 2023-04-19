Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Brandenburg
  4. Potsdam-Mittelmark

Residential properties for sale in Potsdam-Mittelmark, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Castlein Germany, Germany
Castle
Germany, Germany
€ 2,006,515
The proposed castle is in a very picturesque place, surrounded by a trout pond. Despite its …
Condo 1 roomin Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
3 room apartmentin Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in. Stuttgart. E…
Castle 13 bedroomsin Germany, Germany
Castle 13 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
8 608 m²
€ 3,520,792
The stunning castle is located in the southeast of Brandenburg Land in the area of Spree Nei…
4 room apartmentin Germany, Germany
4 room apartment
Germany, Germany
184 m²
€ 2,097,720
The delightful apartments are located in the centre of Berlin. The high-end residential comp…
7 room housein Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 room house
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 Number of rooms 175 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,850,000
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
Condo 2 roomsin Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 58 m² Number of floors 4
€ 475,000
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
Villa 9 room villain Langwarden, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Langwarden, Germany
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 550 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 490,421
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,069,408
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…
3 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …

Properties features in Potsdam-Mittelmark, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir