Residential properties for sale in Potsdam-Mittelmark, Germany
Castle
Germany, Germany
€ 2,006,515
The proposed castle is in a very picturesque place, surrounded by a trout pond. Despite its …
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in. Stuttgart. E…
Castle 13 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
8 608 m²
€ 3,520,792
The stunning castle is located in the southeast of Brandenburg Land in the area of Spree Nei…
4 room apartment
Germany, Germany
184 m²
€ 2,097,720
The delightful apartments are located in the centre of Berlin. The high-end residential comp…
7 room house
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,850,000
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 475,000
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
Villa 9 room villa
Langwarden, Germany
15 Number of rooms
4 bath
550 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 490,421
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,069,408
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
Properties features in Potsdam-Mittelmark, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
