Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Brandenburg
  4. Potsdam

Residential properties for sale in Potsdam, Germany

3 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Potsdam, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Potsdam, Germany
479 m²
€ 2,499,000
This delightful villa is located in Potsdam, Germany. Built in 1896 by Carl Enders on a plot…
9 room house in Potsdam, Germany
9 room house
Potsdam, Germany
506 m²
€ 2,310,000
The elegant house is located on the shore of the lake in the New Farland area of north Potsd…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Potsdam, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Potsdam, Germany
670 m²
€ 4,000,000
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…

Properties features in Potsdam, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir