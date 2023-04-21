Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Germany

apartments
129
houses
70
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room studio apartment in Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 Number of rooms 36 m² Number of floors 6
€ 160,000
This well-groomed 1-room condominium is located in the suburbs of Hanover - Langenhagen, nea…
6 room apartment in Germany, Germany
6 room apartment
Germany, Germany
297 m²
€ 2,145,460
The luxury apartments are located in the fashionable area between Winterfeldt and Nollendorp…
Penthouse in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse
Berlin, Germany
711 m²
€ 3,559,307
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…
2 room apartment in Velber, Germany
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
6 room house in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
6 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath 2 444 m²
€ 8,662,829
NEAR FRANKFURT: LUXURIOUS RESIDENTIAL /BUSINESS ESTATE WITH 2,444 Sq. M PROPERTY:This exclu…
5 room house in Berlin, Germany
5 room house
Berlin, Germany
380 m²
€ 894,318
The excellent house, built in 2014, is located in a very attractive and calm district of Ber…
Condo 2 rooms in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 58 m² Number of floors 4
€ 475,000
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
3 room apartment in Dornach, Germany
3 room apartment
Dornach, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 4
€ 610,000
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing southwest, located in a small, very …
6 room house in Klostermoor, Germany
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
183 m²
€ 2,032,541
The stylish apartment is located in a modern house in the Holzhafen district of Hamburg, bet…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
530 m²
€ 2,920,457
This delightful luxury villa is in the heart of Germany, its capital Berlin. Built in 1920 o…

