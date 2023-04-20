Germany
Residential properties for sale in Moerfelden-Walldorf, Germany
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
250 m²
€ 3,166,402
These chic apartments are the real pearl of Cologne, in the land of North Rhine-Westphalia …
5 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
The apartment with high-quality equipment ( luxury categories ) is located in a well-groomed…
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 630,000
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
3 room apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 398,000
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 1,355,567
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Free with by agreement Year bu…
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,696,274
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
5 room apartment
Bogen, Germany
5 Number of rooms
221 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,491,445
Characteristics Free with 2021 Heating gas Year built 1912 Floor 2 Rooms five Fea…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 5
€ 414,447
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 500,900
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 565,000
For sale is a two-story townhouse in the quiet area of Frankfurt am Main. The house offers…
3 room apartment
Germany, Germany
194 m²
€ 1,357,029
The bright apartment is located in Berlin, Germany. The apartment is on the third floor of t…
Search using the map