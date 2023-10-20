Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,000

