Residential properties for sale in Ludwigslust-Parchim, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
€ 1,352,691
This offered condominium in a classic Wilhelminian style villa from 1885 captivates by its l…
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
Villa 9 room villa
Langwarden, Germany
15 Number of rooms
4 bath
550 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 490,421
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
5 000 m²
€ 2,256,918
The luxury classic-style mansion is in Bavaria - one of Germany's most picturesque lands The…
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
Number of floors 5
€ 4,571,357
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Villa 5 room villa
Berlin, Germany
350 m²
€ 3,921,824
The modern house in the style of bauhaus was built in 1977 in the popular district of Berlin…
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
