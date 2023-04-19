Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
  4. Ludwigslust-Parchim

Residential properties for sale in Ludwigslust-Parchim, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 27 m² Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
2 room apartmentin Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
€ 1,352,691
This offered condominium in a classic Wilhelminian style villa from 1885 captivates by its l…
Condo 1 roomin Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
Condo 2 roomsin Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
Villa 9 room villain Langwarden, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Langwarden, Germany
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 550 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 490,421
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Germany, Germany
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
5 000 m²
€ 2,256,918
The luxury classic-style mansion is in Bavaria - one of Germany's most picturesque lands The…
Apartmentin Berlin, Germany
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
Number of floors 5
€ 4,571,357
2 room apartmentin Velber, Germany
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Villa 5 room villain Berlin, Germany
Villa 5 room villa
Berlin, Germany
350 m²
€ 3,921,824
The modern house in the style of bauhaus was built in 1977 in the popular district of Berlin…
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …

Properties features in Ludwigslust-Parchim, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir