Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lower Saxony
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
7 room housein Rorichum, Germany
7 room house
Rorichum, Germany
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 479,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
6 room housein Klostermoor, Germany
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 9 room villain Langwarden, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Langwarden, Germany
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 550 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 490,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Tinnen, Germany
4 room house
Tinnen, Germany
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 480,000
2 room housein Rhede Ems, Germany
2 room house
Rhede Ems, Germany
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 289,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Lower Saxony, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir