Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Landsberg, Germany

2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Reussen, Germany
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Reussen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€350,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Reussen, Germany
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Reussen, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€400,000
