Houses for sale in Landkreis Wesermarsch, Germany

Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море in Butjadingen, Germany
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Butjadingen, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€490,000

