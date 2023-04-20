Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Trier-Saarburg, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Condo 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
Castlein Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Castle
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
700 m²
€ 1,176,092
The 16th century ancient castle is located in the small town of Fichtenau, Baden-Württemberg…
Housein Hamburg, Germany
House
Hamburg, Germany
€ 2,031,021
The charming house is located in the Otmarshen district in the suburbs of Hamburg, one of th…
Castlein Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
Castle
Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
2 800 m²
€ 4,518,556
Germany Rhineland-Palatinate Castle Hotel Authentic castle restored from…
2 room apartmentin Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
2 Number of rooms 55 m² Number of floors 5
€ 480,000
The proposed apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. Togeth…
6 room housein Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
6 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath 2 444 m²
€ 8,675,627
NEAR FRANKFURT: LUXURIOUS RESIDENTIAL /BUSINESS ESTATE WITH 2,444 Sq. M PROPERTY:This exclu…
3 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 8 Floor
€ 1,527,182
Characteristics Free with 03/31/2021 Heating heated floor Year built 2021 Floor 8 R…
4 room apartmentin Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
2 room apartmentin Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 bath
€ 1,928,520
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt …
Villa 9 room villain Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Housein Berlin, Germany
House
Berlin, Germany
€ 4,112,960
Well-maintained apartment building with underground parking is located in the prestigious di…
1 room studio apartmentin Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…

