Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Germany
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Germany
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Rhineland-Palatinate
Landkreis Trier-Saarburg
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Trier-Saarburg, Germany
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
Castle
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
700 m²
€ 1,176,092
The 16th century ancient castle is located in the small town of Fichtenau, Baden-Württemberg…
House
Hamburg, Germany
€ 2,031,021
The charming house is located in the Otmarshen district in the suburbs of Hamburg, one of th…
Castle
Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
2 800 m²
€ 4,518,556
Germany Rhineland-Palatinate Castle Hotel Authentic castle restored from…
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 480,000
The proposed apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. Togeth…
6 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath
2 444 m²
€ 8,675,627
NEAR FRANKFURT: LUXURIOUS RESIDENTIAL /BUSINESS ESTATE WITH 2,444 Sq. M PROPERTY:This exclu…
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
8 Floor
€ 1,527,182
Characteristics Free with 03/31/2021 Heating heated floor Year built 2021 Floor 8 R…
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 bath
€ 1,928,520
Park View Penthouse Live and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt …
Villa 9 room villa
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9 Number of rooms
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
House
Berlin, Germany
€ 4,112,960
Well-maintained apartment building with underground parking is located in the prestigious di…
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
Properties features in Landkreis Trier-Saarburg, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map