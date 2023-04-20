Germany
1
Realting.com
Germany
Saarland
Landkreis St Wendel
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 665,000
4 bedroom apartment of about 100 m ² is located in the center of Berlin. It is located on th…
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 480,000
The proposed apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. Togeth…
9 room house
Potsdam, Germany
506 m²
€ 2,089,825
The elegant house is located on the shore of the lake in the New Farland area of north Potsd…
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 605,000
3 room apartment
Germany, Germany
194 m²
€ 1,357,029
The bright apartment is located in Berlin, Germany. The apartment is on the third floor of t…
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 595,000
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
5 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath
€ 9,037,112
This home not only offers living space in abundance; it also meets the most demanding requir…
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
5 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
The apartment with high-quality equipment ( luxury categories ) is located in a well-groomed…
Villa Villa
Erfurt, Germany
540 m²
€ 1,167,045
The magnificent villa is built in a prestigious residential area in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germ…
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
Properties features in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map