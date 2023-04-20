Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Saarland
  4. Landkreis St Wendel

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Condo 4 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 665,000
4 bedroom apartment of about 100 m ² is located in the center of Berlin. It is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
2 Number of rooms 55 m² Number of floors 5
€ 480,000
The proposed apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. Togeth…
9 room housein Potsdam, Germany
9 room house
Potsdam, Germany
506 m²
€ 2,089,825
The elegant house is located on the shore of the lake in the New Farland area of north Potsd…
4 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 5
€ 605,000
3 room apartmentin Germany, Germany
3 room apartment
Germany, Germany
194 m²
€ 1,357,029
The bright apartment is located in Berlin, Germany. The apartment is on the third floor of t…
2 room apartmentin Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 595,000
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
3 room apartmentin Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
5 room housein Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath
€ 9,037,112
This home not only offers living space in abundance; it also meets the most demanding requir…
2 room apartmentin Velber, Germany
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
5 room apartmentin Baden-Baden, Germany
5 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
5 Number of rooms 183 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
The apartment with high-quality equipment ( luxury categories ) is located in a well-groomed…
Villa Villain Erfurt, Germany
Villa Villa
Erfurt, Germany
540 m²
€ 1,167,045
The magnificent villa is built in a prestigious residential area in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germ…
Condo 3 roomsin Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…

Properties features in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir